Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.36

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.36 and traded as low as $19.81. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 51,358 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.