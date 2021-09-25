Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Shares of GD opened at $197.42 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

