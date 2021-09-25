Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

