Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.