TheStreet Downgrades Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) to C+

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Ultralife stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,669.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,265.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultralife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.