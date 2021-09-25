Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

