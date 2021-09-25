Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

