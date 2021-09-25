Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.