Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $27,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $766,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 64,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

