Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

