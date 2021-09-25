MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Cut by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 91.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.41 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,782.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,582.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

