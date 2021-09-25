ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $115.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $116.91.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

