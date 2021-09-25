B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $555,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,957 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,627,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,511,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.