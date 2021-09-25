B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.