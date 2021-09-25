B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.