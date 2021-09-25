Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 547,800 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

