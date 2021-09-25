Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 545.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $577.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

