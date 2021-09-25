Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 71,036 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.