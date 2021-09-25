Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 954,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,552 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 80.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

