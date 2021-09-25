Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 48.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,260.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,694,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $422.38 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.82 and a 200-day moving average of $379.57.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

