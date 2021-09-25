Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $6,069,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

