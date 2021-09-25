L & S Advisors Inc Takes $635,000 Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 27,802 shares valued at $2,990,041. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

