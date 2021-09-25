L & S Advisors Inc Sells 51,230 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,230 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.