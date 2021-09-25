L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $265,000 Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

