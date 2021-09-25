Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $500,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.26 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

