Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $177.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

