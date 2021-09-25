Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $487,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

