Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 149,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.31 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

