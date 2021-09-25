Bridgefront Capital LLC Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.1% during the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

