SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stake Cut by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

EWX stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

