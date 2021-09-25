Rémy Cointreau SA Plans Annual Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

