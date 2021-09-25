Rémy Cointreau SA Plans Annual Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

