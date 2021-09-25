The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $17.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in The Macerich by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 37.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Macerich by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 230.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 231,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

