Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $190.78

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $207.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $212.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

