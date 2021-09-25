Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

NYSE:SNA opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

