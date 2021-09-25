Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

