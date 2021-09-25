Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 12,562 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

