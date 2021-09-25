Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 725,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 565,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,332,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 105,366 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.