Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of United Rentals worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $356.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.31 and a 1 year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

