Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 87,964 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

