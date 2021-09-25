Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,388,200 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1,635.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Momo were worth $22,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Momo by 8,790.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

