Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 29,591 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $32,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

