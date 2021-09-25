Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $41,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,740 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $104.74 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.