International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,799,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $268,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $412,455,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.