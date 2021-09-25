Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in IHS Markit by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 508,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,274,000 after acquiring an additional 145,529 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,574,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in IHS Markit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 406,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

