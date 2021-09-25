NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,726,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,471 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 466,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.88 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

