Ark (ARK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.05 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $215.96 million and approximately $46.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,152,958 coins and its circulating supply is 132,032,061 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.