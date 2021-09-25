Public Mint (MINT) Trading Up 96.6% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $410,640.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 96.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

