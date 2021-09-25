Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

