Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OAP3 opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.83. The company has a market cap of £216.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66.

In other news, insider Murray Steele acquired 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £1,942.36 ($2,537.71).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

