Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,322 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 54,301 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 211,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

